Wedbush Weighs in on Rubrik, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rubrik in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rubrik’s current full-year earnings is ($7.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rubrik’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.85) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.57.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth approximately $5,613,000.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

