Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Five Below (FIVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE):

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $101.00 to $95.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

8/26/2024 – Five Below had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2024 – Five Below had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $136.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $176.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $223.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.12. 539,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

