Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Five Below (FIVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE):

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $101.00 to $95.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

8/26/2024 – Five Below had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2024 – Five Below had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $136.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $176.00.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $223.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.12. 539,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

