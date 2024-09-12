Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $74,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after acquiring an additional 294,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,103,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,238 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 909,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.78. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hess to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.46.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

