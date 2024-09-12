Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 550 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,056,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after buying an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after buying an additional 1,219,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

