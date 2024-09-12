Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $65.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as low as $50.22 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 16,168,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 17,822,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

