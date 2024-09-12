Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:WFC opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.