WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
WESCO International has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WESCO International to earn $15.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
WESCO International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $154.79 on Thursday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on WCC
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WESCO International
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Summit Therapeutics Surges on Trial Results: Time to Buy?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Understanding Treasury Bonds: Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Morgan Stanley Names Arm Holdings a Top Pick: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.