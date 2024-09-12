WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

WESCO International has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WESCO International to earn $15.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $154.79 on Thursday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on WCC

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.