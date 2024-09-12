Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.38 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.375 per share on Sunday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.37.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

