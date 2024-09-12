Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Buys $34,850.00 in Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Westrock Coffee Trading Down 1.4 %

WEST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,418. The firm has a market cap of $640.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.41. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Westrock Coffee’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the second quarter valued at about $19,199,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

