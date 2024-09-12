Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

WWR stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.61. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

