WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WH Group Trading Up 1.1 %

WHGLY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. WH Group has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

WH Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

