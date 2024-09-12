WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.13) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.
SMWH has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
