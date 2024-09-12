Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.7 %

WVVIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $5.94.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

