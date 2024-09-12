Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.7 %
WVVIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $5.94.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
