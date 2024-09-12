William Blair Weighs in on InnovAge Holding Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair analyst J. Haase expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

INNV opened at $5.78 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.01 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in InnovAge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

