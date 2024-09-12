Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.60. 163,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,972. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

