Wirtual Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $5.95 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

