WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Up 285.6% in August

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 285.6% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund makes up approximately 0.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.85% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AGZD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,627. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $22.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

