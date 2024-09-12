Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Insider Acquires A$19,229.20 in Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Swee Chen Goh acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$27.55 ($18.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,229.20 ($12,819.47).
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.018 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 142.66%.
