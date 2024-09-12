Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Insider Acquires A$19,229.20 in Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Swee Chen Goh acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$27.55 ($18.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,229.20 ($12,819.47).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.018 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 142.66%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

