Wrapped Pulse Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $299.88 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,823,727,749,572 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,818,980,482,500.996. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000347 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $3,423,731.41 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

