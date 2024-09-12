WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the August 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WUXIF remained flat at $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

