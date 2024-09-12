XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) & NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Financial Review

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XOMA and NanoViricides, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get XOMA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 3 0 3.00 NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOMA presently has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 189.45%. Given XOMA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XOMA is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $9.81 million 32.19 -$40.83 million ($3.92) -6.92 NanoViricides N/A N/A -$8.59 million ($0.82) -1.99

This table compares XOMA and NanoViricides”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NanoViricides has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOMA. XOMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoViricides, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

XOMA has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of NanoViricides shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of XOMA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NanoViricides shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and NanoViricides’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA -128.59% -24.50% -11.24% NanoViricides N/A -74.66% -66.51%

Summary

XOMA beats NanoViricides on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets. It has a portfolio with various assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About NanoViricides

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc., a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases. It also offers NV-CoV-2 Solution for injection, infusion, and inhalation to treat severe cases that are not yet hospitalized would be best performed by an injection; and injectable solution can be delivered directly into the lungs as a fog created using standard portable battery operated nebulizer devices which enables action at the most important site of infection by a respiratory virus, such as coronaviruses, RSV, influenzas, human meta-pneumovirus, certain adenoviruses, and other infections, that can lead to severe pneumonia. In addition, the company provides Nanoviricide, a biomimetic platform technology designed to attack enveloped virus particles to deliver anti-viral payload into infected cells sparing uninfected cells to block replication cycle without toxicity. NanoViricides, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.