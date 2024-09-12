Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 7.5%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 152,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 739,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $684.06 million, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.