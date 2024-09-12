Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 1,361 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $219.91 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.13.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

