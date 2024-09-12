Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 860 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

