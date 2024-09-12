Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 683,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,000. Nayax comprises approximately 1.5% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 2.08% of Nayax at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYAX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Nayax Stock Down 4.0 %
Nayax stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.03. Nayax Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
