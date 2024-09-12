Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 683,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,000. Nayax comprises approximately 1.5% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 2.08% of Nayax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nayax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYAX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Nayax Stock Down 4.0 %

Nayax stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.03. Nayax Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Nayax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.