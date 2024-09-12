Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 94,919.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955,345 shares during the period. Enlight Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 3.2% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 1.69% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $31,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth $254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

