Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,356.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $4,345,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $725,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,356.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,702 shares of company stock valued at $48,088,422 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.