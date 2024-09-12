Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $6.68 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.61.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

