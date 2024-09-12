Y.D. More Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Equinix by 30.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $867.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $806.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

