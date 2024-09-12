Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.04. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2027 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $372.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.84. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

