Zacks Research Weighs in on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,636,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

