Zambesigold (ZGD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,582.51

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $14,582.51 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

