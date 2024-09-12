ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0464 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $430,859.06 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

