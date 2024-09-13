11,484 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

