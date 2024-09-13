1,149 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $162.77 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.10 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

