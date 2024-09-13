1,440 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,998,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,394,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.69.

Lennar Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $181.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average is $162.68. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $186.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.