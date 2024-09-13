19,791 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,791 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,289 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,622 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 200,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

