2,200 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Purchased by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $2,969,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,250,113 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

