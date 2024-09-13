27,754 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Vontier by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Vontier Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $32.41 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

