33,305 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Purchased by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTI. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

SPTI stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

