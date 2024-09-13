3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the August 15th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.4 days.
3i Group Trading Down 0.2 %
TGOPF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.
3i Group Company Profile
