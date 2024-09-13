3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the August 15th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.4 days.

3i Group Trading Down 0.2 %

TGOPF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

