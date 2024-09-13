4,080 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

