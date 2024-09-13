40,862 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $55,362.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,612 shares of company stock worth $3,060,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

