59,789 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.0 %

MO opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

