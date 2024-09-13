60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 40,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 290,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 4.61.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

