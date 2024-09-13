6,086 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

