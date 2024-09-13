88,496 Shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.71%.

