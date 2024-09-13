94,752 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Enbridge makes up about 1.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge Price Performance
ENB stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.