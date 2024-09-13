Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 15,343 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.