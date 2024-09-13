Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $103.49 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $119.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NSRGY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

